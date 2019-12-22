DOI recalls press release about RECA

The Department of Interior today recalled its Nov. 20 press release, in which it mistakenly announced the inclusion of Guam and the CNMI in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. According to the press release, the territories' inclusion in the RECA program was incorporated into the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The press release was "incorrect,"Tanya Harris Joshua, deputy policy director at DOI, said in an email. "Revised and corrected version to be released at later date,"