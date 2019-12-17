$1,000 reward for information on Merizo pet poisoner

Guam Animals In Need (GAIN) today announces a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person responsible for a string of deadly pet poisonings in Merizo.

Twenty pets (18 dogs and two cats), belonging to three families living on Quinene Road in Merizo, have died under suspicious circumstances since mid November.

Dr. Lisa Silk, of Isla Veterinary Clinic, confirmed that blood work and clinical analyses completed on two pets show evidence of antifreeze poisoning.

Just weeks before Christmas, the families of the killed pets are devastated by their losses. “Our pets were intentionally poisoned and the mere fact that our neighbors, just a quarter mile radius from our street had pets that expired in the same way? This is not isolated at all. It was blatant, done with malice and was downright cruel” said Cathy Champaco, the owner of two poisoned pets.

“Why would anyone poison family pets? This is a horrific, senseless act,” said GAIN board president, Cyrus Luhr. “It’s a felony to poison a dog or cat, and we hope this reward will bring about swift justice,” he added. The reward money comes from a GAIN donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about these violent crimes is urged to contact GPD, GAIN at 653-4246, or the Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.