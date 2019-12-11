Wave movements under surveillance

This experimental device is located on the outer slope of the reef, south of Toombo Reef, near the Boulari Pass, south of the Lighthouse. The device consists of a yellow houlographic buoy 40 cm in diameter, as well as 2 orange floats.

Noumea, New Caledonia – As part of the "Regional Coastal Warning Network", the IRD (French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development), the Pacific Community (SPC) and Météo-France New Caledonia have deployed a wave buoy, which measures waves and wind in real time off Nouméa's southern coast.

The data collected automatically by the device are available in real time via the website: www.reeftemps.science/wavebuoy They are intended primarily for scientists (Météo-France NC forecasters from, IRD / SPC oceanographers), for monitoring large wave events and for validating wave models, oceanic current circulation and coastal flooding models, but also for fishermen, marine pilots and, of course, surfers.

Until now, New Caledonia has benefited from very occasional and isolated wave measurement observations. The installation of this device will make it possible to better observe and understand the phenomena related to the swell. This system is considered experimental, as the quality of the data will be analyzed with some caution before deploying other similar systems in the Pacific region.

Similar devices have been or will be installed in Fiji, Tuvalu and Kiribati. This project is funded by the World Meteorological Organization (for Fiji, Tuvalu and Kiribati), and by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs via the Pacific Fund (for New Caledonia).

