Former officers offered jobs at DOC

Acting Department of Corrections Director Frank Ishizaki has signed 28 offer letters to potential recruits in an effort to address the manpower shortage at DOC.

Funding for the new recruits will come from existing budgetary authority, according to the governor's office.

The department is also working on the re-employment of two to three additional corrections officers. “We are making real progress because we are solving problems, not placing blame,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“This is a significant step forward in meeting our commitment to DOC officers and this community. We have already accomplished several goals in our corrective action plan for DOC that includes becoming current on overtime, and altering schedules to deter burnout. And now with the addition of personnel, we are also working on reactivating the Special Operations Response Team. But we aren’t done yet.”

Once processed and officially hired, the new employees will undergo eight weeks of training with the assistance of the Judiciary of Guam for transport and electronic monitoring.

Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission Certification requirements will also be met concurrent with on-the-job training.

“We have good men and women at DOC but they have been overworked and understaffed for years. While issues like this have plagued this agency for years, we have a Governor committed to getting public safety the help it needs,” Ishizaki said.

