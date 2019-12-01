Corruption complaint swept under the rug?

Ten months has passed and the Guam Police Department has not acknowledged receipt of a police complaint submitted on Feb. 1, 2019 alleging corruption at the Guam Office of Attorney General.

A copy of the complaint was also sent to Attorney General Leevin Camacho on the same date and he has also not acknowledged, let alone responded to, the complaint either.

I am Joseph A. Guthrie, a 16-year veteran of the Office of Attorney General who was deputy attorney general between 2003 and 2006 and is the person who submitted the police complaint. My police complaint alleges that Philip J. Tydingco committed the misdemeanors of official misconduct, unsworn falsification, and false statement (retirement), and that John Patrick (Pat) Mason, Alicia Limtiaco, Alberto Tolentino, John Weisenberger, and Leonardo Rapadas were complicit in all or some of these crimes.

The police complaint further alleges as a result of these six government attorneys' criminal conduct, the Retirement Fund suffered losses in the amount of approximately $535,519.34 (exclusive of lost return on investment), and the general fund suffered losses of approximately $294,055.68 (exclusive of interest), for a total of approximately $829,575,52.

The police complaint seeks restitution of these amounts. The federal Department of Justice acknowledged receipt of my complaint regarding these matters in a little more than a month. Is local 'law enforcement' sweeping this matter under the rug? Looks like.

Joseph Guthrie is now a resident of Subic Bay, Philippines