PICRC seeking nominees for Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr. Environmental Award

The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC)is calling for nominations for the Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr. Environmental Award. Presented every other year during PICRC’s largest fundraising event of the year, the Anniversary Gala Dinner, this Award is meant to recognize an individual that has made significant contributions to conservation and management efforts in Palau.

PICRC’s Environmental Award, launched in 2016, was named after President Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr.; first recipient of the Award in 2016 for his leadership and vision in moving forward conservation efforts in Palau. In 2018, Direngerkiu Carol O. Emaurois accepted the award in 2018 for her contributions in research and science education.

In celebration of its 19th Anniversary on January 16, 2020, PICRC is calling for nominations for the 2020 Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr. Environmental Award. The recipient of this Award will be a keynote speaker at PICRC’s Anniversary Gala Dinner.

Nominations are open to the general public. Proposals can be submitted by following the link to the online form found on our Facebook page and on our website (http://www.picrc.org).

The online form will simply ask for the name of the nominator (person nominating), and the name of the nominee (person being nominated). Likewise, proposals may be emailed to picrc@picrc.org; please submit the names of both, the nominator and the nominee. Users unable to access online platforms may submit their proposal in person at PICRC’s Giant Clam gift shop.

Deadline for submission is Dec. 1, 2019.