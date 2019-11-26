Saipan, Tinian, and Rota under Tropical Storm Condition II

Saipan -- In anticipation of Tropical Depression 29W, CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, through the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, has officially declared Tropical Storm Condition II for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to its large surface area, 29W presents a threat to all major populated islands in the Marianas. Because of this threat, Governor Torres and Lt. Governor Palacios are taking extra precaution to ensure the safety of residents, students, and families.

As of 4:00 p.m., Tropical Depression 29W continues to strengthen and is expected to pass south of Guam. Heavy rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches is possible through Wednesday.

The CNMI Multi-Agency Coordination Team, comprised of government agencies, met today at 11:30 a.m. for a heavy weather briefing provided by the National Weather Service and a planning and coordination meeting to prepare for Tropical Depression 29W’s closest point of approach tomorrow early morning at 4:00 a.m.

Until the Office of the Governor issues the "all clear" , government offices will be closed through the morning of Nov. 27. Offices will reopen after the ALL CLEAR. Government employees are advised to monitor announcements and updates through our media partners and the following social media platforms:

The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will monitor the movement of 29W and issue bulletins as they become available.

PSS and NMC cancel classes

The CNMI Public School System announced that they have cancelled classes and closed offices as of 12:30 p.m. today. The Northern Marianas College announced that they will cancel evening classes tonight after 4:00 p.m.

Shelters activated on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota

As of 4:00 p.m., the CNMI Office of the Governor in coordination with the CNMI Public School System (PSS) and the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs activated the following schools and facilities as shelters:

Saipan

Kagman High School

Koblerville Elementary School

Marianas High School

Aging Center

Tinian

Tinian Elementary School

Rota

Rita Hocog Inos Jr.-Sr. High School

The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA) is now activated to provide transportation to the shelters throughout the day. Residents can call (670) 237-8000 for transportation to designated shelters.

DFEMS available to help residents break down tents

Under the leadership of Governor Torres, Lt. Governor Palacios, and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services will be available to help residents break down their temporary tents if needed to prepare for the storm. Residents who need assistance in breaking down their tents can call 237-8000. Operators are on standby ready to assist.

