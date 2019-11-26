Guam under COR 2, shelters to open at 6pm

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) is preparing to open three emergency shelters at 6 p.m. today. Residents in need of emergency shelter are urged to arrive at the GDOE shelters nearest their home as early as 6 p.m., before the onset of damaging winds, which are expected around 9 p.m. this evening.

Condition of Readiness 2 went into effect for the Government of Guam at 5 p.m. Residents should begin preparing for storm conditions, to include the onset of damaging winds of 39 mph or more. Damaging winds are expected this evening through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam continues to monitor Tropical Depression 29

Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, anticipates keeping the respective military bases in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 4 as changes in TCCOR are based on the onset of destructive winds of 54 mph or more as opposed to damaging winds of 39 mph or more.

All military bases continue normal operations at this time

“As advised by Governor Leon Guerrero, the safety of the community is paramount,” said Tim Aguon, Homeland Security advisor. “The decision to change CORs and have schools closed tomorrow will ensure children remain indoors and emergency shelters are made available.

The Department of Education schools will remain closed tomorrow. Parents of GDOE students attending after-school sports activities, ASPIRE, or other activities, are asked to begin picking up children as soon as possible. The Guam Education Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. has also been canceled

All Catholic schools will also remain closed tomorrow

All DoDEA classes will be canceled tomorrow, Nov. 27 due to the storm. Classes will resume Dec. 2. All DoDEA employees are to report for work or duty within two hours of normal reporting time

The Joint Information Center will release any information regarding non-aligned schools as they come in

Emergency Shelter: Residents who need emergency shelter are urged to arrive at the shelter closest to their home as early as 6 p.m., before the onset of damaging winds, which is expected around 9 p.m. this evening

Emergency shelters will NOT be opened until 6 p.m. Do not attempt to go to any emergency shelter until then

The following emergency shelters will be made available:

North

 Machananao Elementary School Central

 Carbullido Elementary School 2

South

 Harry S. Truman Elementary School

More information regarding shelter rules and transportation will be provided shortly.

What to Expect: On its current track, Tropical Depression 29W is expected to pass south of Guam. The closest point of approach to Guam is forecast around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning about 200 miles away from Guam. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches is possible through Wednesday. At this time, destructive winds of 58 mph or more and typhoon force winds of 75 mph or more are not expected for Guam.

The onset of damaging winds of 39 mph or more are expected this evening and to last through Wednesday morning. The maximum sustained wind predicted for Guam is 50 mph with higher gusts over southern Marianas.

Make Preparations Now:

 Stay up to date with the latest information. There may be changes to the storm track or intensity or changes in Conditions of Readiness.

 Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc.

 Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

 Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, such as canopies, tarps or trampolines.  Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

 Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

 Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

 Avoid hazardous seas. Rip currents are life threatening.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information: • NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/ • NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/ • GHS/OCD Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/ • GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/ For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10