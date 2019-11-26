Governor appoints deputy director fr Agriculture

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has appointed a new deputy director to serve at the Department of Agriculture.

“I have asked Adrian Cruz to assist Director Chelsa Muña-Brecht and the agency with their mission at Agriculture to not just enforce our laws, but to also expand opportunities for growth and sustainability. Agriculture and food security is one of the top priorities in this Administration and Adrian will make a great addition to the Department,” said Leon Guerrero.

“As an experienced businessman, farmer, livestock rancher, and beekeeper, I am excited for this opportunity and to use my knowledge and experience in agriculture. I want to thank the Governor and Lieutenant Governor for this opportunity and I look forward to working with everyone at the agency, its constituents, and stakeholders,” said Cruz. Cruz will begin serving as the deputy director on Dec. 2, 2019