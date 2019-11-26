Adoption agency launched on Guam

There’s a new option for the expectant mothers of Guam: Adoption. Newly formed Ohala’ Adoptions provides a fresh list of resources for Guam

In September of this year, Guam got its very first & only non-profit adoption agency. In an effort to provide options to expectant mothers, Executive Director Lori Boss formed Ohala’ Adoptions (meaning “Hope” in CHamorro).

Together with directors Traci Anderson and Kelley Larsen, they represent several facets of the adoption process. With experience as a foster parent, an adoptee, and an adoptive parent, their intimate knowledge of the experience of adoption serves to guide them in helping all members of the adoption team through the experience.

It is the mission of Ohala’ to not only provide permanent families to the children of Guam, but to offer hope, comfort, and dignity to expectant mothers.

“At Ohala’ Adoptions, we strive to give birth mothers a voice in the adoption process by allowing them to select the family that they would like to place their child with,” Boss said. “Adoption can be a positive and loving way to move forward from an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy. We want the women of Guam to know they have options.”

In addition to legal adoption services, Ohala’ offers expectant mothers the following services at no cost: guidance, support, education and post-adoption resources.

From the beginning of their formation, Ohala’ has seen continued support from non-profit service organizations, government and church officials. They hope to continue to gather support from the community, in an effort to promote alternative options for those most in need of their services.

