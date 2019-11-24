5-year timeline set for Bougainville's independence from PNG

Buka, Bougainville (PACNews)-- Autonomous Bougainville Government President, Grand Chief Dr John Momis has hinted a possible five year time-line to negotiate possible independence from Papua New Guinea for the people of Bougainville.

After casting his ballot, in the historical referendum vote Saturday, Dr Momis was ‘confident’ the outcome of the vote will be overwhelmingly in favour of choice No. 2 – to vote independence from PNG.

“Bougainville is on the verge of freedom and our dream is to liberate our people and help them to be free to decide and manage their own affairs and protect and promote the collective interests of Bougainvilleans.

“In principle we should not rush but allow for the time it deserves to get a good outcome and that will depend on the way the two governments apply themselves. From the example we’ve seen in the recent past, I think it should not take too long.

“Could be five years, as long as the final outcome is determined. It does not really matter how long it will take as long as the people are informed that without a government institution and human resource capacity, it is impossible to run a good democratic government, said Dr Momis.

If the people vote overwhelmingly in favour of independence, Dr Momis said the Bougainville Peace Agreement is quite clear, the National Government and the Bougainville Autonomous Government will negotiate an outcome agreed to by both Parties.

Speaking alongside PNG Minister responsible for Bougainville Affairs, Dr Puka Temu, the ABG leader urged the national government to adhere to the process in the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“We should sit down and consult over the result, which in my view will be overwhelmingly for independence, said Dr Momis.

When questioned about his feelings about the vote, Dr Momis said, “I have been involved in this process for a long time. I am happy that my dream to empower people in a way that is democratically appropriate, has been achieved today.

“Well I hope my one vote will contribute to the collective effort for the people of Bougainville to achieve the objective of this long process which has been a joint effort between the national government and the government of Bougainville to achieve a good negotiated outcome.

“I’d like to thank the people of PNG especially the people of Bougainville for their commitment, zeal and resilience to overcome impediments along the way and achieve something that is democratic and mutually acceptable to both Parties.

“It’s obvious that the people are in the mood to celebrate after their vote and they have every right to do so because this is the beginning of good things to come if we work and collaborate as trusted partners to implement something that all Parties have contributed to, said Dr Momis.

Dr Temu said the great turn out of voters on Saturday “demonstrates the maturity of the leadership and the people of Bougainville.”

“I believe the entire one week will be a celebratory one, as we call in pidgin - when we remove this haus krai today, we’ll create a better space and better future for Bougainville. That will be up to the consultation process that will happen as this is concluded.

“That option of independence is there. There are some of us that will see whether there can be a PNG without Bougainville or Bougainville without PNG. We need to create those spaces to discuss this before, I as Minister responsible for Bougainville will take the final outcome to the PNG Parliament to ratify, said Dr Temu.

Voting continues in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, Australia and Solomon Islands until Dec. 7.

As thousands of Bougainvilleans turned out in large numbers to vote at 21 polling centres on Saturday, there was an air of general optimism for change and the eventual liberation from Papua New Guinea.

Voters, young and old at the two polling centres on Buka Island visited by PACNEWS were confident that the ‘time has come to sever links with PNG, no matter how long the process will take, as expressed by 69 year old Taehu Pais from the atoll island of Nukumanu.

Pais and his 68 year old wife Aida did not want to miss out on the historical vote and made the 48 hour journey by from their island to be in Buka on Saturday to make their vote count.

When PACNEWS caught up with them after their vote, husband and wife could not contain their joy that the day they had been waiting for the last two decades was now a reality.

“It’s like a dream come true for many of us in our generation that experienced the crisis – and to now see this new day dawn for our future generation, it’s a sad but joyous occasion.

“The bottom line for us is we have not been happy with the kind of treatment that we get from the national government. Our vote today is a collective demonstration by the people of Bougainville that its time to leave PNG.

Pais, who was former Member of Parliament for the Atolls region the Bougainville Parliament told PACNEWS while the future after the referendum remains largely unknown, both governments need to be honest and transparent in the process of negotiating the final outcome to be ratified by the PNG Parliament.

“We are confident it will get there but we don’t want to return to the darks days of the civil unrest in Bougainville, said Pais.

20 year old Joshua Nakin, speaking for his friends after they voted at the Bel Isi Park in downtown Buka Town said, “We voted today because whatever the outcome, it will affect our future. We want to show that through unity, we the people of Bougainville can manage our own affairs.

Nakin, who’s just completed year 12, had a simple message for his peers, “Through education and hard work, the people of Bougainville can determine their future on their own.

“Most of the young people want independence but I feel more needs to be discussed and the young people need to be part of that consultation, said Nakin.

Of the 21 polling centres opened on Saturday, there were consistent reports of positive voter experience with no security issues, reported the Chief Referendum Officer, Mauricio Claudio in his daily briefing to local and international media and observers.

Claudio said a good turn-out of men, women, young and old were recorded at the end of day one of voting at polling centres throughout Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.

“Today was a historic day with a festival mood as Bouganvilleans turned out in large numbers to vote. President John Momis and Lady Momis were the first to cast their votes in Buka while key ex-combatants Chris Uma and Ishmael Toroama were first to cast their votes in Arawa, said Claudio.

Teams have departed for the atoll islands of Nissan, Tasman and Mortlock Islands and another team will depart Sunday for Carterets and Nuguria for voting on Monday. Electoral teams for Australia and Solomon Islands have left on Saturday for voting in Cairns, Brisbane in Australia and Honiara and Gizo in the Solomon Islands.

The referendum vote, which will run until 07 December, is guaranteed in the Bougainville Peace Agreement and asks the people of Bougainville to decide whether they want greater autonomy or independence from Papua New Guinea.

Choosing greater autonomy will mean a negotiated political settlement that provides for a form of autonomy with greater powers than those currently available under constitutional arrangements.

However, a choice for independence will result in a new nation with sovereign powers and laws, recognised under international law, separate from the State of Papua New Guinea. Severing ties with Papua New Guinea will not happen right away as both governments, the PNG Government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) will consult and negotiate an outcome that will be ratified by the PNG Parliament. There is no clear timeframe on how long the negotiation process will take.

