Guam DOC director resigns

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio issued the following statement on the resignation of Department of Corrections Director Samantha Brennan. “I want to thank Sam for her work and for her tireless efforts on behalf of the men and women at DOC.

Brenna left the Judiciary to serve in one of the toughest jobs in government. That willingness to serve, to give of yourself in the service of others, is admirable,” said Leon Guerrero.

“I am deeply thankful for her work—especially in difficult times. Sam never broke faith with her belief that a small group of people could work to make things better for the community we love,” acting governor Tenorio said. Acting Deputy Director Joe Carbullido will now be serving as the Acting Director of the Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Adelup announced that the government will release overtime payments to affected employees today.

These payments will cover payroll periods from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9, bringing overtime current at the Corrections facility.

“This is just one of the many steps we are taking to actively resolve the concerns I heard from DOC employees,” Lou Leon Guerrero said. “My personal report to DOC staff and management is being finalized and I look forward to releasing it early next week.”

A total of 166 payments will be made equaling $273,000. “When Josh and I assumed office, DOC’s staff and officers were owed months of overtime and its ranks were shrinking. Now, OT is current and we are fast-tracking the largest recruitment of DOC officers in recent history,” the governor said.